/WATCH: WWW! Nandini Sharma joins elite list of players; scalps first hat-trick of WPL 2026

Nandini Sharma announced her arrival on the big stage with a spell to remember, picking up a stunning hat-trick for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Giants in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Jan 11). The young pacer not only turned the match on its head but also wrote her name into the WPL's history books with a performance that showed courage, control, and confidence under pressure. Bowling with pace and smart variations, Sharma removed Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur on three consecutive deliveries, leaving the opposition shocked and the crowd on its feet.

She finished with impressive figures of 5 for 33 in her four overs, one of the best bowling performances of the season so far. With this, Nandini joined an elite list of bowlers to take a hat-trick in WPL history, alongside Issy Wong of the Mumbai Indians, Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma of UP Warriorz.

Nandini, who represents Chandigarh in domestic cricket, is known for her raw pace and wicket-taking ability. Her consistent performances at the domestic level finally earned her a WPL contract, as Delhi Capitals bought her for INR 20 lakh at the auction. The faith shown by the franchise was repaid in style with this match-winning spell.

Speaking after the game, Nandini said she was focused only on hitting her targets. “I was just focused on bowling at my target. Shafali and Jemimah were talking to me before every ball, and the plan was simple to attack the stumps. I didn’t expect a hat-trick, but the team kept telling me that wickets would come,” she said.

She also spoke about changing her approach during the spell. “After my first over, I realised the batters were picking my stock ball well, so I decided to use my variations, and thankfully it worked,” she added.

The moment became even more special for her as her brother, mother, and a close friend were present at the stadium, while the rest of her family watched from home. Nandini credited her family for their constant support throughout her journey.