Daniil Medvedev asks US Open winner Novak Djokovic 'What are you still doing here' at trophy ceremony - WATCH

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in 2023 US Open Final on September 11 to win his record-equalling 24th grand slam title. The Serb won the game in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 for the marquee win. Medvedev wasn't satisfied with the results as expected and asked Djokovic 'when is he planning to slow down' at the trophy ceremony.

The 36-year-old Serb won three of the four grand slams this year except the Wimbledon 2023 which was won the Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Nonetheless, Medvedev's question seems legit as Djokovic isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“First of all, Novak, I want to ask: What are you still doing here? Come on,” Medvedev said.

“I mean, jokes apart, I mean, what is it? Our third final? Maybe not the last, hope so because you probably gonna be in many more.

“I don’t know when you are planning to slow down a little bit but congrats to you and your team.

With Novak being the oldest Grand Slam men's singles champion, Daniil Medvedev had a question.



"I wanna ask Novak what are you still doing here?"

“I was here two years ago when I won and I was like what a great anniversary gift for my wife and stuff like this. It’s funny dates usually change but today it is Sunday again is the anniversary. So I thought like come on do it one more time but yeah didn’t happened,” he said.

Medvedev, however, went on to praise the tennis legend as well and said that 'nothing has changed about Djokovic when he met me when I was no. 500 in the world to the point where he has won 24 grand slam titles.'

“I played 5 finals against them (Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) & only won 1.. he pushes me to be better.. we met when I was 500 in the world.

“He was super kind to me. He treated me as a normal person. He still does. Nothing changed. 24 Grand Slams, nothing changed. I think that’s something great about a person,” said Medvedev.



