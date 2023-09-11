Novak Djokovic's EMOTIONAL tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning record-equalling 24th grand slam title - WATCH

Novak Djokovic put all doubts to rest about being one of the greatest tennis player to walk on the court ever after winning his record-equalling 24th grand slam title. The Serb beat Daniil Medvedev in the US Open 2023 final on September 11 for his latest silverware. After the special win, Djokovic honoured his friend Kobe Bryant by wearing a no. 24 shirt.

Bryant, a former basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers in the USA's National Basketball Association (NBA), had died in a helicopter crash in 2020. Djokovic and Bryant, who wore no. 24 shirt for most of his career, were close friends. So after the win, Djokovic put on a shirt that said 'Mamba Forever' on the front and read no. 24 on the back in purple. Djokovic, while talking about idea of honouring Kobe, said it came to him about a week ago.

Novak hits 24 and pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant 💙 pic.twitter.com/rDXVUvYe1Z — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023 ×

“Kobe was a close friend, we chatted a lot about the winner’s mentality when I was struggling with injury and trying to make my comeback, work my way back to the top of the game,” Djokovic said about the gesture. “He was one of the people that I relied on the most.”

Novak shares the idea behind his tribute to Kobe 🗣 pic.twitter.com/aFd7xStqVx — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2023 ×

“He was always there for any kind of counsel, advice, any kind of support in the most friendly way,” Djokovic continued. “So of course what happened a few years ago and him and his daughter passing hurt me deeply, and I thought 24 is the jersey he wore when he became a legend of the Lakers and world basketball, so I thought it could be a nice, symbolic thing to acknowledge him for all the things he’s done,” he added.

Kobe is considered as one of the iconic players in the NBA history and his 'Mamba Forever' mentality still echoes among players. in 2020, Kobe, along with his daughter Ginna and seven others, had perished in a tragic helicopter crash.

