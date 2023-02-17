Damar Hamlin jacket controversy: The NFL star issues apology after allegedly committing blasphemous act

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, sparked a massive controversy on social media after wearing an “offensive jacket” during the Super Bowl match on Sunday. He was seen wearing a jacket that allegedly featured an offensive and distasteful depiction of Jesus. Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson was among the critics who blasted Damar Hamlin for wearing the “blasphemous” jacket. However, Peterson later revealed on Instagram he had a word with Hamlin over the jacket controversy to clear the air, and he never intended to judge the NFL star. Damar also took to Twitter to issue a public apology and clarified it was never his intention to hurt or disrespect someone.

Damar Hamlin Jacket controversy

Damar Hamlin appeared in the Sunday Super Bowl match wearing a jacket that was deemed offensive by many on social media. The word "ETERNAL" was placed beneath an abstract depiction of Jesus on the cross on the back of the jacket. The front of the jacket had an abstract representation of Jesus' face and appeared to quote a line from the Bible that says, "Without beginning or end there is neither day nor night."

While blasting Hamlin for his “blasphemous act”, Peterson wrote on Instagram, “You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but c'mon man! I find this disrespectful."

Damar Hamlin issues an apology

Damar Hamlin stated on Twitter on Wednesday that he didn't wear the jacket to hurt or disrespect someone. He wrote on Twitter, “After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people. It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me. It says Eternal which I am Eternally thankful to my Savior!” He added, “My beliefs and Relationship with God is not tied to symbolic images. I will learn from this and continue to walk in Love as I ALWAYS have.”

Hamlin receives the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award