CWG 2022: India's cyclist Meenakshi run over by NZ rival, taken on stretcher from track - WATCH

The Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) edition is garnering a lot of eyeballs with each passing day. While there is a lot of action and drama happening at each and every sporting event, the cycling event has made heads turn for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, England's Matt Walls suffered a horrific crash and got stitches on his forehead, scrapes, and bruises but escaped major injuries during the men's 15km scratch cycling race at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London. Now, India's cyclist Meenakshi was at the receiving end of an awful crash during the women’s 10km scratch race, at the same venue, in Birmingham 2022. The Indian athlete fell from her bike before sliding down the banking on the bend. Adding to her woes, she was run over by a New Zealand rival -- Bryony Botha -- who also fell off her bike and injured herself. As a result, both the cyclists were taken out of the race, however, Meenakshi was taken off on a stretcher.

Here's the video of the horrific crash:

At the time the crash took place, England's Laura Kenny was leading the race and she ended up with the gold medal as well. This also became the second horrific crash in the event after Englishman Walls suffered bruises in his event. For Meenakshi, she missed the opportunity by succumbing to an injury and will now strive hard to recover and start afresh in her upcoming tournaments.

Talking about Day 4 for the Indian contingent in CWG 2022, India clinched as many as three medals. Judoka Shushila Devi clinched silver and Vijay Kumar Yadav secured a bronze medal whereas weightlifter Harjinder Kaur attained bronze with India's medal tally extending to nine.

India have also secured a medal in the women's lawn bowl with the final to take place on Tuesday (August 02). Meanwhile, the Indian badminton and table tennis teams have also stormed into the finals whereas the entire hockey contingent -- men's and women's -- remain strong medal contenders.