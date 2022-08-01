CWG 2022: Horrific crash takes place in cycling event, England's Matt Walls taken to hospital - watch

The Commonwealth Games 2022 edition has started on a roaring note. After completion of three days of action, there has been lots to takeaway for the spectators and fans worldwide. Several sporting events have made eyes turn, however, a horrific incident took place during the men's 15KM scratch cycling race event, held at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

England's rider Matt Walls was at the receiving end of an awful crash along with Canada's Derek Gee. The duo ramed into the barriers and went straight into the crowd, causing total chaos. The 24-year-old Walls was severely hurt and treated for a long time before finally being taken to hospital for further treatment. Gee and Isle of Man's cyclist Matthew Bostock also followed suit. Meanwhile, a couple of spectators also got injured. However, none of them required hospitalisation and, thus, escaped suffering major injuries. Canada's Mathias Guilemette, on the other hand, was disqualified for causing the scary crash.

Here's the video of the entire incident:

ALSO READ | Jeremy Lalrinnunga battles injury to clinch India’s 2nd gold at Commonwealth Games 2022, creates new record

After the horrific accident, which sent shockwaves among the spectators, an official spokesperson provided an update and said, "Following a crash at the morning session of track and para track cycling at the Lee Valley VeloPark, three cyclists and two spectators have been treated by the onsite medical team. The three cyclists have been taken to hospital."

"The two spectators did not require hospital treatment. We would like to send our best wishes to the cyclists and spectators involved in this incident and to thank the medical team for their swift action," the spokesperson added.

Later, Walls was discharged from the hospital. The Olympic champion incurred "stitches in his forehead, scrapes and bruises" but no major injuries, claimed Team England.