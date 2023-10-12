CWC '23: 'Rohit is an ODI beast, does not...'- Chopra HAILS Hitman after India's easy win vs Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma-led India demolished Afghanistan by eight wickets in match 9 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Thursday (Oct 11) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Being asked to bowl first, India rode on Jasprit Bumrah's 4 for 39 but Afghanistan managed a healthy 272 for 8 courtesy of captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (61). In reply, India closed the run-chase in 35 overs courtesy of Rohit's sublime 131 and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 55.

Rohit was at his best from the word go during the run-chase. Hitman started off with a flurry of boundaries and ended with an impressive 84-ball 131, laced with 16 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 155.95. His knock led to India making light work of the run-chase, which could have been tricky had India lost early wickets. After the match, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra hailed Rohit -- who now has the most ODI World Cup tons (seven) -- and feels he doesn't get enough credit despite being a beast in the ODI format.

Chopra told JioCinema, "My focus for the chase was purely on Ishan Kishan. I thought that he played decently, was not the best but tried to hold his own, while he let the captain do all the heavy lifting on the other end."

He added, "Rohit Sharma has made seven centuries in only nineteen games in all editions of the World Cup - what a player! He made those sixes look too easy. It is unfortunate that we don't give him enough credit - Rohit Sharma is an ODI beast. Whenever he puts up a monstrous performance, the match is always one-sided."

Rohit broke several records during his 131-run knock, including becoming the joint-fastest 1,000 runs in ODI World Cup history. After his inning, he said at the post-match presentation, "It was a good pitch to bat on, just backed myself to play my natural game. I knew once I got my eye in, the wicket was going to get easier for me. Something that I have been working on for a long time. It's a special feeling to get a World Cup hundred. Really happy with that. Don't want to think too much (scoring 7 hundreds in just three World Cups), I don't want to lose my focus. You need to make such things count."

