Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of baby boy, shares emotional post

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Monday (April 18) announced that their newborn baby son has died.

In a social media post last October, the couple announced that they were expecting twins. In his latest post, Ronaldo informed the fans that his son has died and also revealed the birth of a baby girl.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a joint statement on social media: "It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away."

"It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they added.

Ronaldo urged for privacy as he said that "we are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time".

Portugal forward also thanked the doctors and nurses for their expert care and support.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," Ronaldo concluded his post.

Manchester United tweeted: "Your pain is our pain, Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

Real Madrid also responded by saying on their web page that the club, "its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting."

The Spanish club added, "Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection."

