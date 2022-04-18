Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes involved in car crash but unhurt

Reuters
Bangalore, India Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 05:25 PM(IST)

Manchester United footballer Bruno Fernandes Photograph:( AFP )

No parties involved were understood to have sustained serious injuries and the Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday on his way to the club`s training ground.

United manager Ralf Rangnick will address the media later on Monday.

United, who are fifth in the Premier League standings with 54 points from 32 games, face second-placed Liverpool on Tuesday.

