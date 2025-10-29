/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Shafali Varma full of confidence for semis, says 'I believe god has sent me here'

Team India is all set for a crunch semifinal clash against Australia as the two meet at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday (Oct 30). Ahead of the key clash, Indian batter Shafali Varma has reflected on her entry into the team despite not being in the initial squad. Shafali came in as a late replacement in the Indian squad for the knockout stage, with Pratika Rawal dropping out due to injury.

Shafali reflects on World Cup semis

"Of course, what happened with Pratika – as a sportsperson, seeing that doesn't feel good. No one wants any player to go through such an injury. But I believe God has sent me here to do something good," Shafali told the press in Navi Mumbai on the eve of India's semi-final against Australia.

"My father, my family - everyone was very happy. I'm also really happy to be back with the team. It's a very good opportunity for me, and if I get to play, I'll give my best," she added.

With Pratika out due to an ankle injury, Shafali has been roped in as a late replacement and is likely to get a nod in the Playing XI on Thursday. She last represented India in the T20I series against England in July. In fact, her last ODI match for India came in October 2024 and has been down the pecking order since the promotion of Pratika as an opener.

However, now she will have the opportunity to impress for India in the semifinal as the Women in Blue go for their first title. A win for India on Thursday against record champions Australia will see them move within one step of winning the World Cup, where they will face South Africa.