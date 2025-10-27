/Women's World Cup 2025: Ex-India skipper Mithali Raj shares how India can beat Australia in semis

India are set to play Australia Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final on Thursday (Oct 30) - the biggest hurdle for them if they are to play the final in the home World Cup. In the league stage match, Australia were clinical in a chase of 331 - showing the batting depth they have and giving India a lot to worry about before the knockout clash. As the two sides prepare for the do-or-die clash, former India skipper Mithali Raj says that India need to get early breakthroughs to put the defending champions under pressure as their middle order is little brittle.

How can India beat Australia - Mithali Raj shares

India "need to get early breakthroughs," said Raj in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo. "That's very important when you're playing Australia because they depend on the start Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield give. And if you go by the last couple of games, you know that Ellyse Perry is also not among the runs. The runs can be curtailed in the middle overs if you put pressure on them," she added.

Talking about what to look out for, Raj said: "If they get a partnership going, then that's trouble. You need to have bowlers who can break those partnerships."

India vs Australia in Women's World Cup

India and Australia have faced each other 15 times in the Women's World Cup with Australia winning 11 of those matches and India winning just three with one match being abandoned. The last time India won a match against Australia was in 2017 semi-final when Harmanpreet Kaur played the special innings of 171 not out.