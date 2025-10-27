/Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Varma replaces injured Pratika Rawal for India's semis clash vs Australia

Shafali Verma has been approved as the replacement for injured Pratika Rawal as India prepare for the semi-final against defending champions Australia in Women's World Cup 2025. Rawal sustained the injury during India's last league stage match against Bangladesh which eventually was abandoned by rain. Rawal's injury has been a setback for India as the batter played an important role in taking India to semis with 308 runs in six innings - the second most for India and overall in the tournament. She's only behind her opening partner Smriti Mandhana (365) for most runs in the tournament.

Shafali gets a chance

Shafali, who is known for her attacking style of play, will be playing in her first WODI since October 2024. The batter hasn't been much successful in 50-over cricket and was dropped after a series of low scores. In 29 matches played, she has scored only 644 runs at an average of 23 with four fifties and best of 71 not out. Her last fifty-plus score in WODIs was against Sri Lanka Women in 2022. While she has consistently gotten starts in the last five ODIs played, Shefali hasn't been able to even 35 in any innings with a best of just 33.

What it means for India?