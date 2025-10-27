/Ahead of Australia T20Is, Gambhir backs India's aggressive style and says he doesn't 'aim to be the most successful coach'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir's aggressiveness during his playing days is well documented. He is now bringing the same mentality to the Indian team and doesn't mind losing a few games, especially in T20Is. Gambhir's comments came two days before the five-match series against Australia which begins October 29. Recently, India won the Asia Cup 2025 title under Gambhir as coach who had taken on the role over from Rahul Dravid post India's 2024 T20 World Cup title victory. Gambhir's real test as the coach would be the next year's T20 World Cup of which India's a co-host as well.

Gambhir on India's T20I cricket style

"We will not fear losing. I don’t aim to be the most successful coach; I want us to be the most fearless team," the Indian coach said during an interview on JioHotstar.

"Surya and I consistently agree: we will never fear mistakes. The bigger the game, the more fearless and aggressive we must be. A conservative approach only gives the opposition an advantage. With the talent we have, if we play fearlessly, we will be fine,” Gambhir added.

Surya's form a concern

Suryakumar became the India skipper post the 2024 T20 World Cup and India has not lost a bilateral T20I series since. Surya's batting form, however, has been a cause of concern since he became the skipper. In 22 innings since becoming the captain, Surya has scored only 330 runs at an average of 18 against his career average of 37. His strike rate as the captain has also gone down to 142 compared to 164 before that.