/'Team needed me in Australia,' veteran India batter Rahane breaks silence on Test snub

Veteran India batter last played in international cricket nearly two years ago but feels like he should have gotten an extended run in the side after making a comeback in Test side in 2023. Rahane was recalled for World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 against Australia and was India's highest scorer in the lost Test. After that, he played only two Tests on the tour of West Indies and has been sidelined ever since. The 37-year-old is currently playing Ranji Trophy (domestic red-ball tournament) and is till hopeful of playing for India.

Rahane breaks silence on Test snub by BCCI

"It's not about the age. It's about the intent," the batter said on the sidelines of the match against Chhattisgarh. "I feel an experienced player like me should get more chances when he makes a comeback. But there was no communication," he added. There were calls of picking Rahane on the tour last Test tour of Australia where India lost -3 in the five-match series and Rahane feels he should have been in the team.

"I personally feel that the Indian team needed me in Australia, and I was fully ready for it," acknowledged the batter. The return, however, seems improbable now with BCCI putting focus on building a new team under young skipper Shubman Gill.

