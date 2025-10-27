/Women's World Cup 2025: What will happen if India vs Australia semi-final is washed out due to rain?

India will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Thursday (Oct 30) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, weather could once again play a big role, as India’s last two matches at this venue were affected by the rain. The semi-final is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST, but the forecast suggests more than 50 per cent chance of rain later in the match day.

What will happen if India vs Australia semi-final is washed out?

If the semi-final between India and Australia on Thursday is washed out, then it will be played on the reserved day, which is on Friday (Oct 31). The ICC has a rule for knockout matches in 50-over tournaments that allows reserve days for semifinals and finals.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to section 13.6 of the ICC’s Playing Conditions, if a match cannot be completed on the scheduled day, then the match will resume from the same point on the reserve day. The officials will try their best to finish the match on the same day, even if the overs have to be reduced. For an official result in an ODI match, both teams must bat at least 20 overs.

Weather report

As per BBC Weather, rain is likely to increase after 3:00 PM IST on Thursday (Oct 30), with chances ranging between 40 per cent and 70 per cent during the match evening.

What happens if rain stops play on both Thursday and the reserve day?