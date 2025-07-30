/Will India's bad luck turn good in Oval Test? Rare 1/32768 probability predicts team can lose 15th consecutive toss

Team India will have a task in their hand as they face England in the final Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Thursday (July 31). Trailing 1-2 in the series, Shubman Gill & Co. will need to win at any cost or else walk empty-handed in the five-match series. While winning a match is in India’s hands and down to their efforts, one factor is not in control of the visitors, as they now stand a rare probability of losing 15 consecutive tosses in international cricket.

Rare probability could be a reality

As things stand, India have lost 14 consecutive tosses, achieving the rare feat which has a probability of 1/16384. However, if the Gill loses another toss, fifth in a row in the ongoing series, the probability will reach 1/32678. No team in international cricket has achieved this unfortunate feat, but with one more toss, it could soon become a reality. The visitors have lost all four tosses so far in the series and Gill has continued to ride on the poor luck at toss despite taking over from Rohit Sharma.

Across formats, three Indian captains have taken charge of the side, but none has succeeded in winning a toss. Suryakumar Yadav was the last Indian captain to win a toss when he did so against England in the third T20I in January 2025. Since then, India have lost all tosses in the Champions Trophy 2025 (five matches) while also losing tosses in five matches against England in the build-up to the tournament.

Rohit Sharma was the man in charge for the Champions Trophy before Gill became the permanent captain in the Test format. However, like Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit, Gill has also continued with the flip of the coin.

India eye parity in series

Trailing 1-2 in the series, India are in a must-win territory ahead of the final contest of the series. India managed to escape Manchester with a draw, but another similar result will see England clinch the series. The Indian team will heavily rely on the services of Shubman Gill and Co., while they will miss Rishabh Pant, who has already been ruled out of The Oval Test. In 15 matches at the venue, the visitors have won only two matches, while seven other matches have ended in draws.