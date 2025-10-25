/Watch: Virat Kohli proves age is just a number, clutches Matthew Short with smart reflexes

India’s Virat Kohli might be under pressure for his batting performances, but hardly anyone would question his fitness. While the 2027 ODI World Cup remains at arm’s length, Virat is no short to giving an audition for the event. On Saturday (Oct 25), playing in the third and final ODI against Australia produced a moment of magic in fielding, reminding why he is best in the business.

Virat clutches Short with excellence

On the third ball of the 23rd over in Washington Sundar’s over, Matthew Short’s pull shot was caught by Virat, who was fielding at short leg. The ball came to Virat like a tracer bullet, which he caught with quickfire reflexes, showcasing his fitness on the field. After the catch, players quickly rushed to Virat and congratulated him on the catch.

Before the catch, Virat was under pressure for getting back-to-back ducks in the ODI series. The ducks came after Virat returned to international cricket after seven months, having retired from Test and T20I formats. However, his return did not go according to plan, which prompted his retirement rumours. His gesture after the Adelaide ODI with gloves up also fuelled speculations of retirement.

The Adelaide ODI will be crucial for Virat as he needs to prove his critics wrong for the South Africa series, which starts in November. However, another failure in the ODI series against Australia could prove to be decisive for the former India captain.

What happened in Adelaide ODI?

At break, Australia were bowled out for 236 in 46.4 overs as Matthew Renshaw top scored with 56. He was given a good helping hand by Mitchell Marsh (41) and Travis Head (29), with other batters also getting starts. However, those starts were not converted into big innings as Indian bowlers derailed the Aussie ship.

Harshit Rana was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 39/4, while Washington Sundar ended with 44/2 in 10 overs.