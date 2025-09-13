/Watch: Phil Salt runs riot in Manchester as England batter shatter multiple records

England opener Phil Salt ran riot with the bat on Friday (Sep 12) as he scored the fastest hundred by an English batter in T20Is. In a match that went down in record books, it was just the second time a Test-playing nation scored 300+ in T20Is. Salt’s unbeaten knock of 141, coupled with Jos Buttler’s 83, saw England win by 146 runs as they levelled the series at 1-1.

Salt runs riot with bat

Having been put to bat first by South Africa, England openers Salt and Buttler started on the front foot. The pair put together 126 runs for the opening wicket, a score which came in just 7.5 overs. They interestingly scored 100 runs in Powerplay as the Proteas had no clue how to stop the onslaught. Buttler was eventually dismissed for 83 off 30 as he missed out on a hundred. His innings consisted of 8 fours and 7 sixes and was striking at a rate of 276. Buttler’s fifty is the third fastest by an English batter in T20Is.

Fastest T20I 50s for England (by balls)

16 Moeen Ali vs SA Bristol 2022

17 Liam Livingstone vs Pak Nottingham 2021

18 Jos Buttler vs SA Manchester 2025

19 Phil Salt vs Pak Lahore 2022

On the other hand, it was the Phil Salt show that was the highlight reel of the evening after he scored 141 off 60 balls. His innings consisted of 15 fours and 8 sixes and was the fastest to score a T20I ton for England. He also joined Suryakumar Yadav of India for the second most tons in T20Is with four. He now has four hundreds with Rohit Sharma (5) and Glenn Maxwell (5) scoring more.

In response to England’s 304/2, South Africa collapsed for 158 in 16.1 overs, resulting in a 146-run defeat for the hosts.