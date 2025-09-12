/Ashes: Story behind Matthew Hayden’s ‘I will walk nude’ remark to blow your mind

Matthew Hayden has inflicted enormous pain on countless bowlers with his attacking brand of cricket playing at the top, talking long and bold strides to take on even the best of bowlers, but they were never bold enough as to what he recently said. On the day when Team England celebrated their 20th anniversary of winning the infamous 2005 home Ashes, Hayden’s recent remarks have stunned the internet. The dashing left-handed opener claimed to walk around nude at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the upcoming Ashes, which starts November 21 in Perth.

So, why would Hayden, of all people and former cricketers, make a statement like this? While discussing on ‘All Over Bar The Cricket’ YouTube channel, Hayden said England batting veteran Joe Root might just end his century drought Down Under, and that he might do it at the best venue in Australia, the MCG. Given the form Root is in and considering the batting conditions at the 'G', hitting a Test hundred at that venue could become a reality; however, should he fail, Hayden would do the unthinkable.

“I will walk nude around the MCG if he (Root) doesn't make a hundred this summer,” Hayden said.



That comment in particular drew worldwide attention, with Hayden’s daughter, Grace Hayden, a sports presenter, begging Root to save her father from embarrassment. Commenting on the show’s Instagram account, she wrote in the comments, ‘Please Joe Root, make a hundred.’

Root, ‘almost the greatest ever!

Joe Root, 34, is widely regarded as among the best Test batters of today’s game. Leading the runs tally for his country and only second to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most runs in Test cricket, Root’s rise to the top (since January 2020) is impeccable.



Having hit 39 Test hundreds and counting, Root sits in the fourth spot for most Test tons by a batter, two shy of equalling Ponting’s tally and six to equal Jacques Kallis’.

