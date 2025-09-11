/Premier League: Returning Ange Postecoglou reflects on Spurs exit, says 'I knew it was coming'

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is set to return to the Premier League after he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as the new Nottingham Forest manager on Tuesday (Sep 9). Postecoglou, who famously led Spurs to the Europa League title win in May, was sacked a week after as the club struggled in the Premier League and finished 17th. Now unveiled as the new Forest manager, Postecoglou reflects on his exit from Spurs and stated it was something that was long coming.

Postecoglou reflects on Spurs exit

"It wasn't great. I knew it was coming, so it wasn't a surprise. I knew it was coming a fair way before the final," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of his first game in charge of Forest at Arsenal on Saturday.

"We won it and had the parade and had a great three days, and I didn't want to tarnish that, but I knew it was done.

"From my perspective, I had the chance to process it. Whether I feel it was unjust, other people make those decisions; they make those determinations."

The Australian came to the Premier League in 2023 and helped Spurs finish fifth in the league before a 17th place finish in the 2024-25 season saw the North London club register its lowest in the English top flight. However, a win over Manchester United in Bilbao in May was enough for Spurs to salvage their season as they won their first trophy in 17 years.

Now the 60-year-old will take charge of Nottingham Forest, who will be playing in the Europa League this season. Postecoglou’s side will be one of the dark horses to win the competition with the absence of strong sides.

He will take charge of his first match of Forest on Saturday once the Premier League returns. Interestingly, his first match on return to the Premier League will be against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Tottenham’s arch-rivals.