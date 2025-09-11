/Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano to host 2027 Champions League final: UEFA

Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano is all set to host the 2026 UEFA Champions League final as announced by UEFA (European football’s governing body) on Thursday (Sep 11). In a decision made by UEFA, the iconic stadium in Madrid will host its second Champions League final in eight years, having done so in 2019 when Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English final.

UCL final back in Madrid

After last hosting the final in 2019, Madrid was once again in contention when UEFA executives met in Tirana to decide the venue for the 2026 Champions League final. Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, was also considered, but Madrid ultimately secured the event.

The most recent Champions League final took place in Munich, where PSG defeated Inter Milan 5-0. The upcoming campaign is scheduled to begin next week, with the final taking place in May in Budapest, Hungary.

UEFA announced that Warsaw will host the 2027 Women's Champions League final and Salzburg will host the UEFA Super Cup next year. These announcements were made alongside the confirmation that Madrid will host the 2026 men's Champions League final.

What happened last time in Wanda Metropolitano?

In the last Champions League final hosted by Wanda Metropolitano, Tottenham Hotspur lost to Liverpool 2-0 in the final. While the final was a one-sided affair with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scoring, their run to the final was interesting. Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate, having lost the first leg 3-0, while Spurs beat Ajax in a monumental semifinal.

The North London side lost 1-0 in the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and were down 2-0 (3-0 overall) heading into the final 30 minutes of the second leg. However, Lucas Moura structured Tottenham’s comeback and scored a hat-trick to book his side’s place in the final as Spurs won away goals.