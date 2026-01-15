Washington Sundar out of New Zealand T20Is, likely to miss T20 World Cup - Report

India could face a race against time to keep Washington Sundar fit for the upcoming T20 World Cup as the player is set to miss the New Zealand T20I series. Sundar, who played in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (Jan 11), suffered a side strain injury, effectively forcing him out of the squad. However, he will now sit out of the T20I series, where India are already without Tilak Varma as the latter also continues his recovery from a recent surgery.

Sundar out of T20 World Cup?

At the time of writing, there was no official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over Sundar’s availability in the New Zealand series and the T20 World Cup. However, it is documented that the all-rounder will be all out of the BlackCaps series and could miss a chunk of the World Cup. A report from India Today also states that Sundar is likely to be a huge miss for the opening phase of the T20 World Cup.

If this is the case, the Indian selectors panel led by Ajit Agarkar will have a huge issue to resolve as India will be without Tilak Varma for the New Zealand series and with Sundar ruled out, it could carry a squad of 13 players.

On the other hand, India can still make changes to their 15-man provisional squad for the T20 World Cup until 31st January. However, changes after the deadline will be subject to ICC’s approval.

Who will replace Sundar?

Currently, a host of players could be in line for a lifeline to get the spot in the squad in case Sundar misses out. Ayush Badoni was given the opportunity to come into the ODI squad and could continue in the T20Is. Other names include Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shreyas Iyer, with the former leading the race in a like-for-like category. However, if ambitions go, Iyer could also make the cut to be in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.