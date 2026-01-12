/IND vs NZ: Ayush Badoni gets maiden ODI call-up after Washington Sundar injury

Indian selectors have handed uncapped Delhi batter Ayush Badoni his first ODI call-up after all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand due to injury. Sundar suffered a rib injury during India’s first ODI at BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday (Jan 11) and will undergo further scans as the BCCI medical team assesses the extent of the damage.

26-year-old Sundar had bowled five overs for 27 runs before leaving the field midway through New Zealand’s innings. Despite the discomfort, he came out to bat at No. 8, scoring seven not out and helping India chase down the target with an unbeaten 27-run partnership with KL Rahul, who remained 29 not out. India finished the match at 306 for six, securing a four-wicket win in the series opener.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul commented on Sundar’s condition: “I didn’t know he couldn’t run. I knew he had some discomfort in the first innings, but wasn’t aware of the extent. He was striking the ball really well. When he came in, we were already scoring at about a run-a-ball, so there was no need to take risks. There wasn’t much pressure on him. He rotated the strike and did his job”

Sundar becomes the third Indian player sidelined by injury this home season. Rishabh Pant had earlier been ruled out due to a side strain, and Tilak Varma will miss the first three T20Is after undergoing groin surgery.

Badoni Joins India Squad for Remaining ODIs

With Sundar unavailable for the second and third ODIs, Ayush Badoni has been drafted into the squad. The young batter will join the team in Rajkot, where the second ODI will take place. Badoni impressed in domestic cricket, including a notable five-wicket performance against Hyderabad, earning him this opportunity on the international stage.

India's squad for remaining two ODIs