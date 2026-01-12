LOGIN
So close yet so far: Virat Kohli’s nervous 90s in ODI cricket

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 16:28 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 16:28 IST

Seven heartbreaking dismissals in the nervous 90s that changed Virat Kohli’s century tally. A quick look at the near-misses, key moments, and how close he came to adding another international hundred.

91 vs Bangladesh, Mirpur
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

91 vs Bangladesh, Mirpur

Virat Kohli was caught on 91 against Bangladesh in Mirpur on 7 January 2010. He batted with maturity in a tricky chase, controlled the tempo well, and looked set for a century before a mistimed shot ended his promising innings.

94 vs West Indies, Kingston
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

94 vs West Indies, Kingston

Virat Kohli was run out on 94 against West Indies in Kingston on 16 June 2011. He was batting fluently and timing the ball beautifully, but a small mix-up between the wickets cruelly denied him a well-deserved century.

99 vs West Indies, Visakhapatnam
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

99 vs West Indies, Visakhapatnam

Virat Kohli was caught on 99 against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam on 24 November 2013. Just one run short of a hundred, he played a near-perfect innings, making this one of the most heartbreaking nervous nineties of his career.

91 vs Australia, WACA
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

91 vs Australia, WACA

Virat Kohli was caught on 91 against Australia at the WACA on 12 January 2016. He fought hard against a fierce bowling attack, showed great composure overseas, and missed a memorable century by a narrow margin.

92 vs Australia, Eden Gardens
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

92 vs Australia, Eden Gardens

Virat Kohli was bowled on 92 against Australia at Eden Gardens on 21 September 2017. It was a captain’s knock full of control and class, ending just when the crowd was ready to celebrate a special hundred.

95 vs New Zealand, Dharamsala
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

95 vs New Zealand, Dharamsala

Virat Kohli was caught on 95 against New Zealand in Dharamsala on 22 October 2023. In difficult conditions, he showed patience and discipline, built his innings smartly, and fell heartbreakingly short of another deserved century.

93 vs New Zealand, Vadodara
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

93 vs New Zealand, Vadodara

Virat Kohli was caught on 93 against New Zealand in Vadodara on 11 January 2026. He paced his innings perfectly, held India together, but a loose shot ended another classy knock in the nervous nineties.

