/IND vs SA, 1st Test: Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad calls out 'over-tactical thinking' for loss

India opted to two pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj along with Kuldeep Yadav as a specialist spinner. They also had Washington Sundar, who batter at number three, and Axar Patel as two spin all-rounders. The selection meant India were made to sit out a specialist batter.
Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has lambasted India team selection and planning after their loss in first Test against South Africa. India lost the match by 30 runs in a chase of 124 runs inside three days at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. India visibly struggled to play spinners on a pitch designed to turn from day 1. They also suffered loss of a batter in Shubman Gill after the skipper picked up neck spasm while batting in first innings and didn't take part in the rest of the match. This is India's fourth loss in six home Tests including losing three-match series 0-3 to New Zealand last year.
"While we have been excellent in white- ball cricket. We can't call ourselves a top Test side with such planning. Selections without clarity and over-tactical thinking are backfiring. Poor results over a year in Tests barring a drawn series in England," Venkatesh posted on X.
Also Read - Gill out of hospital but 'still being assessed' for second Test, says head coach Gambhir
India opted to two pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj along with Kuldeep Yadav as a specialist spinner. They also had Washington Sundar, who batter at number three, and Axar Patel as two spin all-rounders. The selection meant India were made to sit out a specialist batter in Sai Sudharsan, which eventually came back to haunt them.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir, after the loss, insisted that the pitch was not 'unplayable' and it was the batters who had to apply themselves more. The second and final Test of the series starts Saturday (Nov 22) in Guwahati and India would be aiming to draw the series. With skipper Gill doubtful for the second Test, Sai Sudharsan or Dev Paddikal could replace him in the playing XI.