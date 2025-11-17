/IND vs SA, 1st Test: Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad calls out 'over-tactical thinking' for loss

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has lambasted India team selection and planning after their loss in first Test against South Africa. India lost the match by 30 runs in a chase of 124 runs inside three days at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. India visibly struggled to play spinners on a pitch designed to turn from day 1. They also suffered loss of a batter in Shubman Gill after the skipper picked up neck spasm while batting in first innings and didn't take part in the rest of the match. This is India's fourth loss in six home Tests including losing three-match series 0-3 to New Zealand last year.

Prasad questions selection calls after India's loss

"While we have been excellent in white- ball cricket. We can't call ourselves a top Test side with such planning. Selections without clarity and over-tactical thinking are backfiring. Poor results over a year in Tests barring a drawn series in England," Venkatesh posted on X.

India opted to two pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj along with Kuldeep Yadav as a specialist spinner. They also had Washington Sundar, who batter at number three, and Axar Patel as two spin all-rounders. The selection meant India were made to sit out a specialist batter in Sai Sudharsan, which eventually came back to haunt them.

What next for India?