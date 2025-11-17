Gill out of hospital but 'still being assessed' for second Test, says head coach Gambhir

India Test skipper Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital but his participation in the second Test of the ongoing series against South Africa remains doubtful. Gill was admitted to a Kolkata hospital for neck spasm suffered on day 2 of the first Test which India lost by 30 runs in a chase of 124. Gill's absence as a batter was surely visibly as India players players to negate with turn and uneven bounce on Eden Gardens for long enough to win.

Gill unlikely to fly to Guwahati

The Indian team has a practice session scheduled on Tuesday (Nov 18) in Kolkata before flying out to Guwahati next day for the second Test. Gill is neither expected to take part in the practice session nor to fly out with the team. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, at the post-match conference on Sunday (Nov 16), said that Gill is "still being assessed." Gambhir also acknowledged that not having in the second innings was "was tough because we always knew we were one down."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Temba Bavuma remains unbeaten as Test captain as South Africa stun India

Gill had also missed a match against New Zealand in October 2024 because of neck spams. The latest injury scare comes amid his workload monitoring, given he leads India in two formats and is a deputy in T20I, making him the all-format player.

Who can replace Gill in Guwahati?