/Saudi Pro League chief Omar Mugharbel confirms interest in Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah could soon leave for the Saudi Pro League (SPL) amid reports of tension with the club and manager Arne Slot. Salah, whose contract runs until 2027, was dropped from Liverpool's squad for their Champions League match against Inter Milan after giving an explosive interview targeting Slot. Speaking at the World Football Summit, SPL chief executive Omar Mugharbel confirmed interest from Saudi clubs in Salah, who could be on his way out of Liverpool.

Salah to Saudi Pro League?

"Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League, but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players," Mugharbel said. "For sure, Salah is one of them (a target)."

After a 3-3 home draw with newly promoted Sunderland on Saturday, Liverpool fans expressed frustration toward both players and manager. Salah then escalated tensions by publicly criticizing management and manager Slot, claiming his relationship with Slot is poor and that he is repeatedly blamed for issues.

The situation is currently a huge talking point in the Premier League, with Salah not happy with the club and the management. While nothing has been spoken about his exit from the club, it is likely that Salah could be on his way out if no apology is issued by him in the coming days. Liverpool’s game against Brighton will be huge, considering it will be Salah’s last game before he leaves for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). In case he decides to bid adieu to Liverpool and continues to be out of favour, a new club could be on the hunt.

Sources indicate that Salah could consider a move to the SPL, where he has been linked in the past. SPL clubs have a keen interest in the Egyptian who have tried signing Salah in the past.

“I don't want to answer that question because the club will take me in a different direction,” Salah said in January 2025.

It will be interesting to see what happens next as the situation continues to make headlines.