/Has Mohamed Salah played his last game for Liverpool? Here's what we know so far

Liverpool’s legendary forward, Mohamed Salah, might have already played his last game for the club as his relationship with manager Arne Slot gets from bad to worse. Salah, who ranted against Slot in an open interview after a 3-3 draw against Sunderland over the weekend, was dropped from Liverpool’s traveling contingent in their 1-0 Champions League win over Inter Milan. But what exactly is the situation and has the Egyptian forward played his last game for the club?

What is the current situation?

Towards the backend of Liverpool’s 2024-25 title-winning season, Salah signed a contract extension which will see him stay at the club until 2027. His new two-year deal would have been the start of a new chapter in the twilight of his career, but his current situation could see him leave the club early and if not in the January transfer window. While nothing is official yet, there will be space for both Liverpool and Salah to rethink their decision as the forward will soon leave for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

If peace is made between the player and the club, which could also require the former to issue an apology, Salah could be expected to stay at the club beyond the winter window. However, if no apology is followed and the player continues to rant against the manager and the management, he might well have played his final game for the club.

As things stand, the 33-year-old will be leaving for the AFCON on Monday, meaning he is available for the weekend’s fixture against Brighton at Anfield. However, if he is not part of the squad for the home fixture, things could head in another direction, meaning the forward could be on his way out.

At the time of writing, he is still training with the first team and is very much part of the plans until a decision is taken.

However, in case he is not involved in the match against Brighton and is consequently sold, the Sunderland fixture could well be the last time he donned the Liverpool colours.

What was the explosive interview?

After dropping points at home against newly promoted Sunderland, Liverpool fans have shown frustration against the players and the manager. However, Salah took the next time and publicly ranted about the management and manager Slot. He said his relationship with the manager is not good and is constantly thrown under the bus.

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship.

"I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club.

"It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame,” Salah added in his explosive interview.