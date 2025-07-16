/Rajeev Shukla defends BCCI amid Rohit, Virat retirement saga, says 'they took decision on their own'

India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the third Test match against England as the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the series on Monday (July 14). After the defeat, fans recalled the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as one of the key reasons for the defeat with a few slamming the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), for playing a key role in the duo's retirement. However, the BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has defended the board, stating it had no role to play in the star duo’s retirement in May.

Rajeev Shukla defends BCCI

"I want to make it very clear once and for all. We all feel Rohit and Virat's absence, but they took the decision on their own. BCCI has a policy of never telling any player when to retire and from which format. This is on the player. This was their own decision. They took retirement on their own. We will always miss them. We consider them great batters. The good thing is they are available in ODIs," Shukla said while in conversation with ANI in London.

Both Rohit and Virat announced their retirement from the Test format in May, meaning a new-looked Indian side under Shubman Gill was set to travel to England for the five-match series. However, the board was accused of playing a key role in influencing the retirements of the duo.

However, Rajeev Shukla’s latest announcement has brought a full stop to the conversation. Since the retirements were announced India under Shubman Gill has done a decent job during England tour. While they lost at Headingley and now at Lord’s, India could have won both matches had luck favoured them.

On the other hand, batters like Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan were given the opportunity to replace the retired duo. However, neither Nair nor Sudharsan have cemented their place in the Playing XI with Abhimanyu Easwaran now knocking on the doors.