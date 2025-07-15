/Ex-India coach, under whom team attained number 1 Test ranking, questions Jadeja's intent after Lord's Loss

Former India coach Anil Kumble, under whom the team rose of number 1 in Test rankings in 2016-17 season, has questioned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's intent on final day (Jul 14) of Lord's Test vs England. India lost the match by 22 runs with Jadeja stranded on the other end on 61. The all-rounder, Kumble says, could have shown a bit more intent and taken a chance. Jadeja played 181 balls in his marathon innings, hitting only four fours and a six. India now are 1-2 in the five-Test series two more matches to go.

"The two bowlers he could have potentially taken on were Chris Woakes, who is slightly slower in the air, and then Bashir and Joe Root. I know they're off-spinners taking the ball away, but it wasn't turning square. So there wasn't a lot to worry about in terms of spin or the outside edge. Jadeja has played on tougher pitches and against better bowling. I thought he could have taken a chance," Kumble said after the game. "You want to take those risks. Yes, there were a few runs he rightly declined because Bumrah and Siraj were at the other end, but he could have chanced it a bit more," he further added.