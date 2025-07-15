/Siraj first since Pak's Rahat Ali to achieve THIS feat in England in a Test

India vs England Lord's Test 2025 will always be remembered for Ravindra Jadeja's defiant 61 not out, Jasprit Bumrah's heartbreaking pull shot and Mohammed Siraj down his haunches after the unluckiest dismissal of all time. But when Siraj defended the final ball which undone him, he joined an elite list as a batter at number 11. The emotional pacer had played 30 balls in his innings - joint-second most for India in fourth innings of a Test. He's only behind Ashish Nehra who had played 54 balls during the 2002 Lord's Test - also in a loss.

Along with Siraj, BS Chandrasekhar and SLV Raju had also played 30 balls in fourth innings of a Test for India vs England and West Indies in Birmingham (1967) and Mohali (1994), respectively. Siraj is also only the eighth number 11 batter and first since Pakistan's Rahat Ali (35 balls) in 2016 to play 30 or more balls in fourth innings of a Test in England. The record lies with Australia's James Pattinson who had played 57 balls at number 11 in Nottingham Test back in 2013.

Despite his resistance and 23-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, India still lost the Test by 22 runs and now find themselves 1-2 behind in the five-match series. Before Siraj came on to bat in the last moments of second session, Jadeja and Bumrah had added 35 runs for the ninth wicket - biggest fourth innings ninth wicket partnership against in England in a Test. The partnership was broken when Bumrah tried one too many pull shots and was finally caught by Chris Woakes off Ben Stokes - leaving India 46 runs short of the target and only wicket in hand.