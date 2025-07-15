England recall FORGOTTEN spinner Dawson to replace Lord's hero Shoaib Bashir for fourth Test vs India

Shoaib Bashir sealed a dramatic victory for England on final day (Jul 14) at Lord's against India in the third Test but he's out for the remaining two matches with a fractured finger. To replace him, England have handed a Test recall to estranged spinner Liam Dawson who last played in a red-ball international match in 2017. In total, Dawson has played only three Tests in his career since making his debut in 2016 and only has seven wickets to his name. A bit more handy with the bat than Bashir, Dawson does have a Test fifty to his name with a best of 66.

Why did England recall Liam Dawson for fourth Test vs India?

"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire," national selector Luke Wright said in an ECB statement. Wright's statement comes on behalf of Dawson's performance for Hampshire in county cricket where he won the PCA Player-of-the-Year award in 2023 and 2024. In the recent County Championship, Dawson played all nine matches and took 21 wickets. Most recently, he played in Vitality Blast and took 11 wickets in 10 matches.

How has Dawson performed at international level?

Dawson has played all three formats for England - most recently in T20Is against West Indies last month. Overall, he played 23 international matches - three Tests, six ODIs and 14 T20Is. In those matches, Dawson has taken 23 wickets - seven in Tests, five in ODIs and 11 in T20Is. With the bat, he has scored 204 runs as well - 84 in Tests with a best of 66 not out, 63 in ODIs with a best of 20 and 57 in T20Is with a best of 34.

