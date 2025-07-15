WATCH-King Charles III interacts with India's men and women cricket team players

Britain's King Charles III sympathised with India's devastated cricket heroes on Tuesday (July 15) following their agonising loss to England at the Lord's. Charles comforted the Indian team members when he invited them to his Clarence House residence less than 24 hours after the third Test ended in an agonising defeat for the visitors.

India, in pursuit of 193 for the win, were defeated by 22 runs in the final hour of the fourth day. India's Mohammed Siraj was last to fall when he tried to defend a ball from Shoaib Bashir, just to have the ball spin back onto the stumps and knock over the bail. The King told India captain Shubman Gill he had seen the decisive last wicket slip on TV on Monday. He sympathised in expression regarding the theatrics on the ball that sent Siraj packing; "really annoying just to touch the bails".

Watch the video here:

India are 2-1 down in the five-match series, the fourth Test due next week at Old Trafford before the finale at The Oval. Gill said, "He did say that how our last batsman got out was very unlucky. The ball traveling down the stumps, and he was just asking us how we were feeling after that. And we said to him that it was an unlucky match for us, but either way it could have gone, and hopefully we'll be having better luck in both the next matches.”

Coming to the match, despite all the struggle put up by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj along with Ravindra Jadeja during the Lord's Test against England, the game ended on a heartbreak with Ben Stokes' side securing a 22-run win to make it 2-1 in the five-match series. Jadeja left everything on the field, and he steered India's recovery in the 193-run pursuit even though the visitors were 112/8 at lunch on the fourth day.