/Pressure mounts on Gautam Gambhir after South Africa debacle, but when is India's next Test series?

The Indian team was once again on the receiving end of a poor performance as they were whitewashed 0-2 by South Africa on home turf. The defeat meant India suffered its second whitewash on home turf in 12 months, having also lost to New Zealand in the backend of 2024. The series defeat means pressure is now mounting on head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has underperformed in the red-ball format. While things are not going well for the coach, he will have a lengthy recovery time as the Indian team will next take the field in August 2026 in the Test format.

When is India’s next Test series?

As things stand, India are next in action in the Test format in Sri Lanka in August 2026, in a two-match series. The series will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as India look to recover after their latest defeats. Any repeat of the current performance will see India drop points and all but miss out on a place in the WTC final, which will be played at Lord’s in June 2027.

Still unconfirmed, India could also host Afghanistan in a one-off Test match in 2026, but that won’t be part of the WTC calculations.

After the Sri Lanka series, India will be away in New Zealand in November 2026, with dates yet to be finalised. India will play New Zealand in a two-match Test series, which will be another away assignment. This will also mean India won’t play a single Test match on home turf in the WTC cycle.

Finally, India’s next Test series on home turf, which will be part of the WTC cycle, will take place in January 2027. The series will be the final assignment for Shubman Gill and Co. before the WTC final. The Australia series will be part of the WTC cycle with five matches taking place.

This also means India have nine matches left in the current WTC cycle and will have to win the majority of them if they are not to reach the final of the tournament.

India’s remaining series in WTC 2025-27 cycle

Sri Lanka vs India – 2 Test Matches (August 2026)

New Zealand vs India – 2 Test Matches (November 2026)

India vs Australia – 5 Test Matches (January 2027)