/South Africa complete series clean sweep as India succumb to their biggest Test loss by runs in Guwahati

South Africa completed an emphatic 2-0 series victory after beating India by 408 runs in the second Test on Wednesday (Nov 26). Needing eight wickets on the final day, SA spinner Simon Harmer starred as his six-for ensured India don't reach even 150 in chase of 549. The match did go to length but was over shortly after the second session started as India were bowled out for 140 in their biggest Test loss by runs. Since New Zealand came to India last year, India now have lost five of seven home Tests with two wins coming against a weakened West Indies before the SA series.

India batters forget how to bat

Coming to day 5 with eights wickets left, India hoped to put up a fight to at least salvage a draw. The overnight pair of Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav did well for an hour of so before the things started to crumble. Harmer was on point with the ball as he removed both Kuldeep and Dhruv Jurel in the same over to put serious dent in India's plans. Next to go was skipper Rishabh Pant as the hosts headed to break at 90/5.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Rohit Sharma named tournament ambassador for T20 World Cup 2026

Come second session, Sudharsan's 139-ball stay at the crease first to be done, thanks to Senuran Muthusamy. From there on, it was just a formality of how soon the misery's will end. South Africa did not take much time after India's sixth wicket also fell for less than 100 and bowled them out for a paltry 140.