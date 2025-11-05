/PM Narendra Modi felicitates Indian women's team after ODI World Cup success, applauds team spirit

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially felicitated the Indian women’s cricket team on Wednesday (Nov 5), days after winning the ODI World Cup for the first time. The Indian women’s team, which lifted the Women’s ODI World Cup, arrived at the prime minister’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi in the evening, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur. On the occasion, PM Modi applauded the Indian side and its determination, having got the better of South Africa by 52 runs in the final.

PM Modi felicitates Indian team for World Cup success

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a special ceremony held at the PM’s official residence in New Delhi, all the members of the Indian team, including injured Pratika Rawal, support and coaching staff, were honoured for their role. The contingent included the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the side, Smriti Mandhana, vice captain, and other important members of the side. The players were seen donning an official dress code which included lack blazers while the trophy was also brought to the residence.

Harmanpreet Kaur was seen posing with the trophy alongside PM Modi while the rest of the squad joined them. The team had entered PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence at around 4:15 in the evening in a white bus with tight security on offer. PM Modi was also gifted a jersey of the Indian team, which had No.1 written on it.

As quoted by ANI, during the meeting, Harmanpreet asked PM Modi how he manages to always remain in the present. PM said that being so has been a part of his life and has become his habit. PM also recalled the famous catch of Harleen in 2021 against England, about which he had posted on social media at that time.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

PM discussed how Harmanpreet pocketed the ball after the final match. She said she was lucky that the ball came to her, and she kept it. PM discussed the now-famous catch of Amanjot Kaur, which she took after several fumbles. She said this is one fumble that she likes to see. PM said while catching, you must be seeing the ball, but after the catch, you must be seeing the trophy.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

The latest success was India’s third ODI World Cup overall, having won the men’s 50-over World Cup in 1983 under Kapil Dev and then 28 years later under MS Dhoni in 2011. India also have two T20 World Cup successes as the nation now takes a new step with success in women’s sports.