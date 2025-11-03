/World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur gets trolled for this gesture. Here's why

The Indian women’s cricket team made history by winning the 2025 ICC ODI World Cup, marking their first-ever victory in the tournament's 52-year history. In the final held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (November 2), India triumphed over South Africa by a margin of 52 runs. However, despite the team's remarkable achievement, captain Harmanpreet Kaur has found herself at the center of online trolling.

Harmanpreet Kaur trolled

While the country celebrated the historic victory, Harmanpreet Kaur's actions after receiving the trophy led to controversy. When she approached the podium to accept the World Cup, she attempted to touch the feet of ICC Chairman Jay Shah, a gesture that was swiftly stopped by Shah, who handed her the trophy. The moment was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, sparking criticism.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How netizens reacted to the video

Several social media users were quick to question Harmanpreet's gesture, with some pointing out that she and Jay Shah are around the same age and wondering why she would show such deference. One user wrote, "Why is she touching his feet when they are almost the same age?" Another wrote, "Is it because Jay Shah's father holds a powerful position? I can't think of another reason." However, others defended Harmanpreet, arguing that it was simply a display of respect rooted in Indian culture.

India lifts ODI World Cup title

Coming to the match, chasing the target of 299-run and eyeing their first maiden title, South Africa opened the innings with Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. The duo stitched 50-run partnership in 9 overs. India broke the deadlock after Amanjot's superb direct hit dismissed Brits for 23 runs. After 10 overs, South Africa were 52/1. Shree Charani then dismissed Anneke Bosch for a duck. South Africa were 62/2 after 12 overs.

South Africa reached 100 in 18 overs. Laura was in red-hot form as she kept the scoreboard ticking along with Sune Luus. Harmanpreet then brought on Shafali Verma and it just turned out to be a gold one. Shafali dismissed Sune for 25 at a time when Proteas were running away with the match. Meanwhile, Laura completed her half-century. Shafali was once again in the spotlight as this time she sent back Marizanne Kapp for four runs and putting South Africa on the backfoot. At the half-way stage, South Africa were 127/4. Deepti then came back in the attack to dismiss Sinalo Jafta for 16 runs, putting India in a solid position.



However, Laura stood tall throughout the innings when wickets kept falling at the other end. But just as South Africa looked in command, Deepti Sharma pulled India back in the game by dismissing Annerie Dercksen for 35 runs at a crucial juncture. Meanwhile, Laura completed a sensational century. But Deepti once again got India back in the game as she dismissed Laura for 101 runs off 98 balls and then in the same over, she dismissed Chloe Tryon for nine runs.



Earlier in the innings, after persistent rain delayed the starting of the match, South Africa won the toss and elected to have a bowl first in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (November 2). India opened their innings with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who came in to replace the injured Pratika Rawal. The duo started off on aggressive note and took on the South African bowlers. The hosts reached 50 in 6.3 overs. Smriti and Shafali steadied the innings with some wonderful shots and putting the pressure back on South African bowlers. After 10 overs, India were 65/0. The openers forged a 100-run partnership in just 18 overs. Chloe Tyron broke the deadlock for South Africa as she dismissed Mandhana for 45 runs. At half-way stage, India were 151/1 with Shafali and Jemimah at the crease.