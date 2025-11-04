/'God sent' Shafali is youngest POTM in Women's World Cup final history

India's win in Women's World Cup 2025 final over South Africa on Sunday (Nov 2) had very much to do with Shafali Verma's performance. The opener was not even in the original squad of the tournament before an injury to Pratika Rawal opened a door for her. Shafali played her first match of the tournament in the semi-final against Australia but was out cheaply. In the final though, she scored 85 and took two wickets - winning Player of the Match in the title clash. With the POTM trophy, she became youngest to achieve the milestone in ODI World Cup final.

Shafali youngest to get POTM in ODI WC Final

Verma, aged 21 years and 278 days, is the youngest to win the POTM trophy in ODI World Cup final, taking over the record from Australia's Jess Duffin who was aged 23 years and 235 days in 2013 Women's World Cup final for Australia against West Indies. Shafali is also the youngest to score a fifty in the ODI World Cup final men or women. Her 85 helped India get off to a great start as India posted 298 in the first innings and won the match by 52 runs.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - RCB star Jitesh to lead India A in Rising Star Asia Cup T20; teen prodigy Suryavanshi also in squad

Shafali proved 'god sent her'