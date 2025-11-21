/New Ashes, same old Joe Root! England batter falls for duck as lacklustre Down Under form continues to haunt

It was a new Ashes but the same old story for former England captain and batter Joe Root on the opening day of the latest series on Friday (Nov 21). Playing at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Root was dismissed for a seven-ball duck, meaning his poor form continues on the Aussie soil. He was dismissed by the very impressive Mitchell Starc as he wreaked havoc with seven wickets to bowl the English side out for 172 before the Aussie batter had their own struggle with the bat.

Root continues poor form Down Under

Having come out to bat in the seventh over when the score was 33/2, it was the perfect platform for Root to capitalise. However, fortunes had something else written for him as he faced Starc on his territory. However, on the fifth ball of the ninth over, Root’s defense was done for good as he was caught by Marnus Labuschagne for a duck.

This meant Root could not add to his tally on what is his 15th Test in Australia. In 14 previous Tests, he has amassed just 892 runs at a modest average of 35.68. Despite being one of the best batters of all time and ranking second for most Test runs in the world after Sachin Tendulkar, Root is yet to break his duck for a ton in the red-ball format Down Under. His highest score, standing at 89 at the Gabba in 2021 – a knock that hinted at triumph, but ultimately fell short, remains the closest to a ton.

The right-hander has passed 50 on nine occasions — and registered three scores in the 80s — yet has never gone on to make a century.

He will have a maximum of nine more innings in what probably could be his last tour to Australia to find the missing piece in the puzzle.