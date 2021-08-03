Cricket: Mental health has been an issue in sport and it has been an issue in cricket, says Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid has examined his perspectives on cricketers coming out and talking about mental well-being. After England all-rounder Ben Stokes took a break from the game, psychological wellness and the restrictions encompassing it are in effect generally talked about in the cricketing fraternity.

Rahul Dravid said it was gladdening to see more discussions around this point in the course of the most recent couple of years and liked the players confessing to having these issues.

"Mental health has been an issue in sport, and it has been an issue in cricket. And, it's heartening to see there have been more conversations around this topic over the last decade or so with many players actually having the courage and the confidence to actually admit to having issues," he said.

Rahul Dravid additionally highlighted the pressure factor that athletes face while playing any game and added that cricket is the same.

"I mean, as you know, sport, and cricket especially can be, is a high-pressure environment, and a lot of players, you know, play in that kind of environment," he added.

Rahul Dravid has likewise spoken about the change in individuals' viewpoints on mental wellness. He believed that sportspeople thought that it was hard to manage mental wellness issues before and surprisingly referenced that individuals didn't have the foggiest idea how to respond to it.

"In the past, it's probably been a certain stigma associated with admitting to your weaknesses or your frailties or admitting that you have a problem was maybe people didn't know how to react to it," he said.

"They didn't know how to deal with it but with the few players coming out and having the confidence to do it, I think there has been a lot of positive, a lot of more better conversation around the space of mental health in sport and especially in cricket," he added.