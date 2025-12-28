/Legendary speedster Brett Lee inducted into Australian cricket Hall of Fame

Australian pace legend Brett Lee has been inducted into the Hall of Fame after serving the nation on the field for more than a decade in the 2000s. Lee, who was a member of the Australian side that won the 2003 and 2007 World Cup represented the national side in all three formats with more than 300 aggregate appearances across the formats. Lee retired from the game in 2012 was the nation’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

Lee inducted in Australian Hall of Fame

“That (160 km/h) means more to me than any wicket I’ve taken. Of course, the team comes first — to win the (2003) World Cup, the 16 straight Test wins, that’s the pinnacle; that’s why you play the game. But in terms of personal milestones, it wasn’t wickets for me. Because I’d set my goal at such a young age to hit that 160 km/h barrier and to go past it, when you dream about something, you dedicate your life to achieving that dream, and when it comes off, it’s very special,” Lee told cricket.com.au.

The former pacer represented Australia in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is, amassing a combined total of 718 wickets. Lee made his debut for Australia in 1999 against India in the Boxing Day Test before ending his red-ball career at the same venue of Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2008 against Australia.

Lee would later retire from the white-ball format in 2012, dropping curtains on a successful career. His last game for the national side was against England at Chester-le-Street, officially announcing retirement in ODIs.

With 380 wickets in ODIs for Australia, he topped the chart for most wickets ahead of Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne in the format. He was also rewarded with the Allan Border medal for Best Test Player of the Year in 2008.