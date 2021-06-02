Cricket: James Anderson equalises Alastair Cook's record of most England Test caps

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jun 02, 2021, 03:23 PM(IST)

James Anderson becomes first pacer and fourth bowler to scalp 600 Test wickets Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Veteran pacer James Anderson on Wednesday equalised Alastair Cook’s record of playing most Test matches for England. Anderson was named in the England playing XI for the series opener against New Zealand at the Lord’s and the icon of the game will take the field for the 161st time in the longest format of the game.

Veteran pacer James Anderson on Wednesday equalised Alastair Cook’s record of playing most Test matches for England. Anderson was named in the England playing XI for the series opener against New Zealand at the Lord’s and the icon of the game will take the field for the 161st time in the longest format of the game.

Anderson, who has been hailed as one of the greatest of all-time, has scalped a staggering 614 wickets in the longest format of the game. He will be looking to continue his terrific run of form in English conditions and trouble New Zealand in what will be the start of England’s Test summer of 2021.

The veteran pacer will also look to eye a phenomenal record as he is just shy by eight wickets to complete 1000 First-Class wickets. He will become only the second England bowler to scalp 1000 FC wicket after Andy Caddick in 2005.

ALSO READ: England vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, Day 1: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ 1st Test?

Anderson has played 160 Test matches since his debut in 2002 against Zimbabwe. Anderson is the 4th-ranked Test bowler in the world and the only English player to feature in the top-5 of ICC Test bowling rankings.

The English pacer has also played 194 ODI matches for his country and has taken 269 wickets at an average of 29.22.

In 2020, Anderson became the first fast bowler in the world to reach 600 wickets in Test cricket.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jun 02, 2021 | 1st Test - Day LIVE
New Zealand in England, 2 Test Series, 2021
ENG
 VS
NZ
1/0
(1.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jun 02, 2021 | 1st ODI LIVE
Ireland in Netherlands, 3 ODI Series, 2021
NED
76/5
(22.3 ov)
 VS
IRE
Full Scorecard →
May 28, 2021 | 3rd ODI
Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2021
BAN
(42.3 ov) 189
VS
SL
286/6 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
Full Scorecard →
May 25, 2021 | 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2021
BAN
(48.1 ov) 246
VS
SL
141/9 (40.0 ov)
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
Full Scorecard →
Read in App