England vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, Day 1: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ 1st Test?

England’s home Test summer is set to kickstart on Wednesday (June 2) as they take on New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in the series opener of the two-Test series. The match will be the first at the Lord’s since Ashes 2019 as the iconic venue couldn’t host a single match in the 2020/21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Test between England and New Zealand will have around 7500 spectators per day in the stands as UK continue to ease lockdown restrictions.

The England outfit will be missing some familiar faces in the playing XI. While some of the big names have been rested due to their involvement in the first phase of IPL 2021, the likes of Ben Foakes, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are missing due to injury.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Amid virus surge in India, ICC may move T20 World Cup from India to UAE

Here's all you need to know about the England vs New Zealand 1st Test:

When will England vs New Zealand 1st Test begin?

England vs New Zealand 1st Test will begin at 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

Which channel will telecast England vs New Zealand 1st Test in India?

England vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be telecasted on SonySix in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand 1st Test in India?

England vs New Zealand 1st Test can be streamed on the SonyLiv App and Website.

Squads

England: Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner