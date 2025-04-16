Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane acknowledged that the team was reckless during their loss against Punjab Kings. KKR failed to chase 111 on Tuesday (Apr 15) and lost the game by 16 runs. They were in cruise control at 62/2 when Rahane was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal LBW. Rahane refused the referral which later showed that it would have saved him. The skipper took the blame for that.

"I'll take the blame, played the wrong shot, was missing, but it started from there. I didn't want to take a chance at the time, I wasn't sure as well. wicket was not that easy, 111 was chaseable, we batted really badly as a batting unit, bowlers did really well against a strong Punjab batting line up. I thought we were reckless, should take full responsibility as a unit. Too many things going through my head. Very disappointed. Need to keep myself really calm and think about what I'm going to talk to the boys," said Rahane after the loss.

The architect of the win was spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who returned with the figures of 4/28 in four overs including his 16-run last over of the quota.

KKR's innings took a tumble when Rahane was dismissed and floodgates were opened. After Chahal sent back Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Maxwell removed Venkatesh Iyer and KKR were suddenly 74/5 from 62/3.

In the next over, Chahal removed Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh on two consecutive balls to break the chase open. Marco Jansen removed Harshit Rana in the next over before returning to dismiss Andre Russell as the last wicket.

The 16-run win by PBKS came in an IPL record - smallest total defended and with that the winning team now sits on fourth place with four wins and eight points from six games.