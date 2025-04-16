Punjab Kings performed the heist of IPL history on Tuesday (Apr 15) after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs while defending 111. It is now the lowest total ever defended by an IPL team in the tournament history. The win was even special for skipper Shreyas Iyer as it came against his previous franchise which let him go ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Advertisment

After the sensation win, Iyer shared some pictures on his social media handle X with the caption 'Chardi Kala' which is Punjabi for 'ever rising spirits' which was definitely the mood in PBKS camp after the win. Have a look at the post below:

Advertisment

The win came three days after PBKS failed to defend 245 against SunRisers Hyderabad as Abhishek Sharma took upon himself with a 55-ball 141 to bring Iyer's side down.

Also Read - IPL 2025 | Chahal took fitness test before match, reveals coach Ponting after PBKS stun KKR

The architect of the win was spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who returned with the figures of 4/28 in four overs including his 16-run last over of the quota. PBKS coach Ricky Ponting also revealed that he had undergone fitness test before coming into the game and he was sensational.

Advertisment

KKR were in cruise control mode at 62/2 in a chase of 112 but then Rahane was dismissed and the floodgates opened. After Chahal sent back Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Maxwell removed Venkatesh Iyer and KKR were suddenly 74/5.

In the next over, Chahal removed Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh on two consecutive balls to break the chase open. Marco Jansen removed Harshit Rana in the next over before returning to dismiss Andre Russell as the last wicket.

PBKS are now fourth on the points table with eight points from four wins in six games. They next play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 18.

Defending champions KKR, on the other hand, are on sixth place with six points from three wins and four losses in seven games. They next play Gujarat Titans on April 21.