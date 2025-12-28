/IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti, Shafali impress as India extend dominance with win in Trivandrum, lead series 4-0

India women extended their dominance in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka women with another commanding win on Sunday (Dec 28). Playing at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, India defeated Sri Lanka by 30 runs to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were the star performers for India as both scored respective fifties before missing out on a ton.

India extend dominance

Continuing from India's impressive batting, Sri Lanka were tasked with chasing 222 runs to win the match. They stayed in contention with a positive start as Hasini Perera (33) and Chamari Athapaththu (52) put together 59 runs for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed. Imesha Dulani (29) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (20) also contributed to the chase, but the visitors did not have enough to give India any headache before they were restricted to 191/6 in 20 overs.

Arundhati Reddy and Vaishnavi Sharma both ended with two wickets each, while Shree Charani had one scalp.

Shafali, Smriti run riot

Making her 150th T20I appearance, Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. A decision that backfired for the visitors as the Indian opening pair put a stand of 162 runs for the opening wicket, Shafali Verma scoring 79 off 46, which included 12 fours and a six. On the other hand, Smriti was also in great nick of form as she scored 80 off 48 for the Women in Blue.

Later, Richa Ghosh (40 off 16) and Harmanpreet Kaur (16 off 10) helped India reach 200 in what was another run feast for the home side.

The two teams will now meet in the final T20I on Tuesday, bringing down the curtains on 2025 at the same venue.