/'Richest board and WTF...' - Fans slam BCCI for ‘CCTV footage quality’ uploads of Virat, Rohit’s VHT hundreds

Day one of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy was full of top knocks, fastest hundreds, highest team totals and highest run chases, but the BCCI decided against broadcasting most of it, upsetting the fans. Although they did compensate for it by uploading highlight packages of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's hundreds, its CCTV-like footage quality (as referred to by most fans on social media) left a bad taste among the viewers, who bashed the richest cricket board on the internet.

Virat and Rohit returned to playing this tournament for the first time in many years. While Kohli last featured in the 2009-10 season, Rohit played the tournament eight years ago (2017-18). Their comebacks, however, made headlines, as both smashed hundreds and broke several records while helping their respective teams open their accounts.

Kohli represented Delhi (against Andhra), while Rohit opened for Mumbai against Sikkim in Jaipur. Chasing 299, Kohli smashed a brilliant 131, breaking Sachin’s record of quickest to 16,000 runs in List-A cricket (in 330th inning, 61 fewer than Sachin’s). On the other hand, Rohit also equalled David Warner’s record of most 150s (9) in List-A cricket, with his 155 in the tournament opener. With that, he also became the second-oldest player (at 38 years and 238 days) to hit a hundred in this tournament.



Meanwhile, the BCCI’s social media handle uploaded the highlight packages of their hundreds, but the fans were quick to respond to the video quality. While they argued that the BCCI labels itself as the richest cricket board, the quality of its videos uploaded (of this tournament) is poor, upsetting the fans, who often compare it to Cricket Australia’s video quality, which is regarded as the best on the internet.

