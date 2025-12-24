/Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kohli goes past Sachin, Rohit equals Warner’s tally in record outing

Indian batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had memorable outings on their returns to the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) tournament on Wednesday (Dec 24). While both scored hundreds for their respective teams, helping them win their tournament openers, the two broke a few records. Already chasing Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI runs tally, Virat’s match-winning 131 (for Delhi against Andhra) saw him surpass Tendulkar to become the quickest to 16,000 runs in List A cricket.

Whereas Sachin took 391 innings to reach this milestone, hitting 21,999 runs from 538 innings in 551 List A matches, of which 18,426 came from 452 ODI innings, Virat unlocked it in his 330th inning, taking 61 innings fewer than his batting idol. The batting maestro Kohli has 14,557 runs to his name in 296 ODIs.

While Kohli also holds the record for being the fastest to each block of 1000 List A runs from the 10,000-mark onwards, he and Sachin are the only two Indians among the five quickest to 16,000 List A runs. The others include former West Indian opener Gordon Greenidge (422 innings), two-time World Cup-winning Australian captain Ricky Ponting (430 innings) and batting king Viv Richards (435 innings).



Kohli, who returned to this domestic tournament for the first time since the 2009-10 season, also saw Rohit, who had last played in the 2017-18 season, score a brilliant hundred for Mumbai. The Indian opener broke several records during his outing against Sikkim in Jaipur, smashing 155 off 94 balls, including nine sixes and 18 fours, to equal former Australian opener David Warner’s tally of most 150s in List A cricket – nine.



Upon reaching his hundred in VHT, Rohit became the second-oldest at 38 years and 238 days to achieve this milestone (in this tournament), after Anustup Majumdar, who accomplished it at 39. His record hundred helped Mumbai complete the run chase with eight wickets remaining.

