/IND vs SA: Shubman Gill to miss remainder of Kolkata Test, currently under observation in hospital

Indian Test captain Shuman Gill has been officially ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Kolkata Test as he suffers from neck spasm. As confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team, Gill is under observation and will miss the remainder of the Eden Gardens contest, which is likely to end on Day 3. India restricted South Africa to 93/7 at Stumps on Day 2 as the visitors hold a mere lead of 63 runs in their second innings.

Gill to miss remainder of Eden Gardens Test

"(Gill) was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play," the BCCI statement said. "He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team."

Having opted to retire hurt during Day 2, Gill was suffering from neck spasm and complained of the same to the medical team. While he was batting on 4 off three deliveries, he was advised not to continue before returning to the pavilion. His spasm continued to haunt him as the Indian captain did not bat while the team lost nine wickets. India had to therefore retire hurt Gill before South Africa came out to bat again.

For now, Gill is in the hospital in Kolkata and will be under continued observation. In the meantime, Rishabh Pant took charge of the Indian side and showcased his skills. The visitors were reduced to 93/7 and are already steering down the barrel to another Test defeat on Indian soil. South Africa have not won a Test match on Indian soil since 2010, while their last win at the Eden Gardens in red-ball format came in 1996.