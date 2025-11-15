/4 players with 4,000 Test runs and 300 wickets: Jadeja joins elite list

Ravindra Jadeja reached a major landmark on day 2 (Nov 15) during the first Test between India and South Africa, becoming just the fourth player in Test history to complete the double of 4,000 runs and 300 wickets. Now let's glance at the other players who have achieved this rare double feat.
Reaching 4,000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket is a rare all-round milestone. Only four players in the history of the game have done it, showing long-term consistency with both bat and ball across different conditions.
Kapil Dev was the first to achieve this remarkable mark in Tests. Across 131 matches, he scored 5,248 runs and took 434 wickets, giving India a genuine match-winning all-rounder. His impact shaped a new era for Indian cricket.
Ian Botham dominated the game with his aggressive batting and sharp swing bowling. Across 102 Tests, he scored 5,200 runs and claimed 383 wickets. His ability to turn matches with quick runs or a sudden burst made him unforgettable.
Daniel Vettori quietly built one of New Zealand’s strongest all-round careers. In 113 Tests, he made 4,531 runs and took 362 wickets. His steady batting and left-arm spin often rescued the team in tough situations, home and away.
Ravindra Jadeja became the latest to join this elite group. In 88 Tests, he has scored 4,017 runs and taken 338 wickets. His accuracy with the ball and improved batting have made him one of India’s most valuable Test players.